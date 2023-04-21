Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $191.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

