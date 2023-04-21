Financial Comparison: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies -45.43% -6.00% -3.68%

Risk & Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 285.84%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.88 $139.48 million $1.55 26.15 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.39 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.09

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and SI segment offers internet connectivity, wide area network (WAN), outsourcing, and systems integration services. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.