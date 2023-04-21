Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunworks and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 345.54%. NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -17.42% -40.79% -24.76% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sunworks and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $161.93 million 0.22 -$28.21 million ($0.87) -1.16 NeoVolta $4.82 million 14.31 N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

