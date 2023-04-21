Head-To-Head Analysis: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -14.06% -14.48% -11.72% Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 2.62 -$7.89 million ($0.31) -18.58 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million $0.08 5.85

Analyst Ratings

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

