Head-To-Head Analysis: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.36 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -40.50 IRIDEX $56.97 million 0.65 -$7.55 million ($0.47) -4.96

IRIDEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRIDEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CONMED has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 2 0 2.67 IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% IRIDEX -13.25% -39.69% -16.69%

Summary

CONMED beats IRIDEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

