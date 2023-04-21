Head to Head Review: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) vs. Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 20.68% 16.48% 1.44% Security Federal 19.60% 12.35% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Security Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $267.20 million 1.41 $59.28 million $5.84 5.89 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.56 $10.23 million $3.15 7.94

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metropolitan Bank and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Security Federal.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Security Federal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

