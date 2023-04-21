Contrasting Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 15.48 $294.12 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats HomeFed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

