Critical Review: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34% Cardlytics -155.85% -20.15% -10.22%

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 144.62%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.66%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.77 $29.34 million $0.27 5.41 Cardlytics $298.54 million 0.76 -$465.26 million ($13.99) -0.48

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels. The Bridg Platform segment is involved in utilizing POS data from merchant data partners, including product-level purchase data to enable marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing in a privacy protected manner. The company was founded by Scott David Grimes, Lynne Marie Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

