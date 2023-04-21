Reviewing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.57 $29.78 million $0.60 14.92 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 4.20 $39.70 million $0.71 21.51

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98% Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

