Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

NIO Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.93. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

