Comparing Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capital One Financial 4 6 5 0 2.07

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $119.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.45% 19.53% 1.74% Capital One Financial 19.18% 13.52% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $413.98 million 3.67 $130.21 million $2.28 12.04 Capital One Financial $34.25 billion 1.08 $7.36 billion $17.81 5.46

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bancorp beats Capital One Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment consists of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead, and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.