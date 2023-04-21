Comparing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & The Competition

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 363 627 1234 19 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.03 Lucira Health Competitors $486.78 million $10.72 million -53.51

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.28% -27.57%

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.