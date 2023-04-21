Analyzing Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ouster and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 423.57%. Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.40%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.03 million 3.76 -$138.56 million ($0.78) -0.51 Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.76 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ouster and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -337.71% -65.59% -50.53% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

