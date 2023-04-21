Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $224.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total value of $10,208,896.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total value of $10,208,896.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

