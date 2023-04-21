Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $182.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

