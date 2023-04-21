Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 12.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

