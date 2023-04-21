Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.11 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CSGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3368687 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.