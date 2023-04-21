Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.11 Average PT from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3368687 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

