Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

