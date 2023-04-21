Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2024 earnings at $27.15 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.