Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 652,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,666.0 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

