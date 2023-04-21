China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 1.26 and a 1 year high of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.53.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

