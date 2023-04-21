Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

