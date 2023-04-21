Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

ViewRay Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 738,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.