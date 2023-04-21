Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

ViewRay Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 738,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.