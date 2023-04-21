Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $885.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

