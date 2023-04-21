Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 17,380,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.25. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,075,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,455,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 158.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,133 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

