WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $719.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

