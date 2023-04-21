Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Comcast Call Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 22,578 call options.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

