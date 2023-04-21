Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Comcast Call Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 22,578 call options.
Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
