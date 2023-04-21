William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

SCHW stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

