Zacks Research Weighs in on SBA Communications Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBAC stock opened at $258.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average is $275.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

