Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Reduced by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

