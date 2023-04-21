Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $9.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research firms recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

