StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
