Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSII opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 542,822 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 271,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

