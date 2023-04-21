Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.5 %

SUP stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.

In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

