Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.