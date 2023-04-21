Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

