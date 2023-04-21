Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

About Life Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

