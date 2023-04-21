Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.
LSI stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.65.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
