Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading

