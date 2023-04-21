Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Further Reading
