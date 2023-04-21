Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
