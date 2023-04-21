Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

