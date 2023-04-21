Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.