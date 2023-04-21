Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.