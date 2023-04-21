StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
