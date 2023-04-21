StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

