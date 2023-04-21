StockNews.com Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile



Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

See Also

