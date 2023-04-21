Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

