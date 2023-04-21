Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Shares of HZNP stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.