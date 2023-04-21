Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.
NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $35,000.
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
