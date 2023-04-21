Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.