StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

