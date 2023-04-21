Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

