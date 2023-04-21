Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
