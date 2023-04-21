Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

