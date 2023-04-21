Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

