Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
