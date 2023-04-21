Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 21,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enovix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.22. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

