Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 43,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $619,428.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,126.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,639,213 shares of company stock worth $84,925,574. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.50 on Friday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

